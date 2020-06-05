Nigerian Relay Teams Get Tokyo Olympics Boost As World Athletics Add Relays To Qualifying Events

Nigeria’s bid to qualify for all the relay events at next year’s Tokyo Olympics received a boost Thursday when World Athletics included next May’s World Relays as one of the qualifying events for the quadrennial games.

The Olympics was initially scheduled to begin late next month in Tokyo,Japan but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The games have now been rescheduled for next summer and World Athletics has accordingly adjusted its qualification system and extended the deadline for qualification to June 29,2021.

This means that the 2021 World Relays in Poland which should have served as qualifying event for the now postponed World Championships in athletics originally scheduled for Eugene,USA next year will now be used for the Olympics.

Nigeria is yet to qualify for any of the five relay events at the Tokyo games…