Ronaldo Juventus Star Becomes Football’s First Billionaire

Juventus and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has become football’s first billionaire with his Barcelona’s Lionel Messi to follow suit next year.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo, 35, is now only the third sports star to reach the milestone, joining Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Ronaldo raked in £85million in the last year from his wages and endorsement deals, pushing him into the billions for career earnings.

His annual earnings were actually down nine per cent, after he took a £3.5m cut on his wages due to coronavirus pandemic.

But it was still enough for Ronaldo to reach the $1billion mark before friendly rival Messi.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Ronaldo has pocketed over £500m during his career from wages alone.

That figure is set to exceed £600m by the time his current contract at Juventus is up at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Ronaldo has also raked in…