West Brom To Take On Aston Villa In Friendly Ahead Football Return

Semi Ajayi’s Championship club West Bromwich Albion will take on West Midlands rivals Aston Villa at Villa Park in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday afternoon as both clubs prepare for a return to football.

According to Sportsmail both West Brom and Villa will be taking two teams and it may be that two one-hour matches are played, with a staff member refereeing.

It is gathered that the games will be used as a competitive fitness exercise, while Villa may use it as an opportunity to check on the condition of key midfielder John McGinn.

The Scotland international has not played since damaging ankle ligaments in the 3-1 home defeat by Southampton on December 19 but he is now back in full training.

It is also a chance to test the stadium’s biosecurity process ahead of it staging the first Premier League fixture since the season’s suspension in…