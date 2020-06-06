Fenerbahce To Rival Club Brugge For Osayi-Samuel

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have joined the race to sign Bright Osayi-Samuel from Queens Park Rangers, reports Completesports.com.

According to reports in Turkey, Fenerbahce have already make contact with QPR for the talented winger.



Osayi-Samuel is set to enter the final year of his contract with QPR and the London club want him to agree an extension.

QPR will however try to sell the 22-year-old this summer if they fail to tie him down to a new contract.

The Sky Bet Championship club have already rejected a €3.4m bid from Belgian Pro League Club Brugge for Osayi-Samuel.

