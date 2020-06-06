Mönchengladbach Suffer Qualification Setback After Freiburg Loss

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League suffered a setback following their 1-0 away defeat to struggling Freiburg, in Friday night’s Bundesliga game, Completesports.com reports.

Going into the game Freiburg had failed to win their last four games; losing two and drawing two.

Nils Petersen was the hero for Freiburg as his 58th minute strike was enough to secure the win for his side.

In the 68th minute Mönchengladbach were reduced to 10 men after Alassane Plea was sent off following received a second yellow card.

The defeat leaves Mönchengladbach in fourth position on 56 points in the 18-team league table.

They could drop to fifth if Bayer Leverkusen – who are currently fifth, same point as Mönchengladbach – beat leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Friday’s win means Freiburg occupy eight position on 41 points and are one point off sixth which is the Europa…