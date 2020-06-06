Olatunde Makanju – Sportsman, Teacher, Sports Psychologist At 70!

Permit me to deviate from more technical issues this morning and pay special tribute to a very special person.

He is hardly ever seen or heard of by the general public. He is very well known within the sports circle. He is a professor of psychology, freshly retired from the University of Lagos where he spent 45 untarnished years as a scholar and teacher specializing in sports psychology. He was the founder and pioneer President of the Sports Psychology Association of Nigeria and became, probably, the foremost sports psychologist in Nigeria’s sports history.

Professor Olatunde Makanju, a quiet and distinguished gentleman, was first an athlete, a great sprinter, halted in his career only by his pursuit of further academics abroad at a time when he would have received the baton of national sprinting from the generation that included Kola Abdullahi, David Ejoke, Benedict Majekodunmi, Olatunbosun Popoola, Eddie Akika, and so on, all superb national sprinters whom he met in the…