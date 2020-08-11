Balotelli Offered £43k-A-Week Deal To Join Besiktas

Italian striker Mario Balotelli has been offered a £43,000-a-week transfer to Turkish club Besiktas, according to reports.

Balotelli has been frozen out by current club Brescia and he has been given the chance to end his Serie A hell by Besiktas.

The 29-year-old still got two years left to run on his deal with his hometown side.

But in early June, he was effectively “sacked” by the Italian outfit after bust-up with the club’s chief and former Leeds supremo Massimo Cellino.

However, he has been handed a football lifeline by Besiktas, who are in talks with his agent Mino Raiola, according to Italian transfer guru Nicolo Schira.

Balotelli fuelled the fire yesterday (Sunday) when he posted heart emojis in response to a Besiktas fan page that tagged him in a message imploring him to join the Turkish side.

It was recently claimed that Balotelli’s contract with Brescia was set to be terminated…