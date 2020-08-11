Ekpo Ex-Super Eagles Midfield Star Gets Birthday Wishes From NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sent birthday wishes to former Super Eagles midfield star Friday Ekpo who clocked 51 on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

The NFF took to their verified Twitter handle to send their birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday former @NGSuperEagles midfielder Friday Ekpo.”

The diminutive midfielder featured for top Nigerian clubs like Iwuanyanwu Nationale( now Heartland), Mobil Pegasus (defunct) Abiola Babes (defunct) Leventis United (defunct) and Shell FC of Gabon.

Ekpo was a member of the Iwuanyanwu Nationale team that lost to Algerian side Entente de Setif, in the 1988 final of the African Cup of Champions Clubs now known as the CAF Champions League.

He represented Nigeria at the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal and scored the first goal in the 2-1 win against Cameroon in the third place match.

