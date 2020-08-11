Ex-Super Eagles Goalie Aiyenugba Joins Kwara United

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba has joined Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Kwara United, Completesports.com reports.

Aiyenugba last played for Israeli club Hapoel Afula.

“Kwara is my home and I am here to give my best to Kwara United and also sports loving people who are in this state,” he explained after completing the move.

The 36-year-old started his career at Kwara Stars In 1998 before switching over to Enyimba in 2001.

At Enyimba, the goalkeeper won four NPFL titles and was also part of the squad that lifted the CAF Champions League trophy twice in 2004 and 2004.

Aiyenugba left Enyimba for Israeli club Bnei Yehuda in 2007.

He has also played for Israeli clubs, Hapoel Ashkelon and Hapoel Iksal.

On the international scene, he made 17 appearances for the Super Eagles.

By Adeboye Amosu

