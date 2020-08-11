Ronaldinho, Okocha Make PSG’s Team Of The Decade List

Legendary Nigerian midfielder Austin Okocha has been included in Paris Saint-Germain’s Team of the Decade from 2000 to 2010, Completesports.com reports.

The list was compiled by French weekly magazine France Football.

Also on the list his former Brazilian and Barcelona star Ronaldinho.

After impressing at the World Cup in France, Okocha joined PSG from Turkish club Fenerbahce in 1998 for £14 million, making him the most expensive African player at the time.



Okocha made 84 appearances for PSG, scored 12 goals and won the French Super Cup (1998) and UEFA Inter Toto Cup (2001).

He eventually left PSG for Bolton Wanderers after the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan.

For Ronaldinho, he signed for PSG in 2001, made 55 appearances and scored 17 goals.

After just two years in France, Ronaldinho left PSG and joined Barcelona where he won the LaLiga and the…