Chelsea Celebrate Moses’ Europa League Feat With Inter

Chelsea have celebrated Victor Moses after the winger helped Inter Milan secure a place in the Europa

League semi-finals, reports Completesports.com.

Inter Milan edged out German side Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in the quarter-final in Dusseldorf on Monday.

Moses took the place of Danilo D’Ambrosio in the 59th minute of the encounter.

“Victor Moses’s season on loan at Inter will continue into the final week of 2019/20 after the Italians booked their place in the Europa League semi-finals,”reads a statement on Chelsea’s official website.

“Antonio Conte’s side were victors over Bayer Leverkusen on Monday night after an entertaining contest in which three goals were scored and two Inter penalties were overturned by VAR. Inter eventually ran out 2-1 winners and will face Shakhtar or Basel in the last four.

“Moses started on the bench for the fourth game in a row but had a lively impact after being introduced for…