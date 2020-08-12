Fenerbahce Prepare Loan Bid For Iheanacho

Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce are keen to sign Kelechi Iheanacho on a two-year loan deal from Leicester City, reports Completesports.com.

Fenerbahce, according to m.fotospor.com want the 23-year-old to replace Vedat Muriqi and are set to offer the Foxes €12m to secure his services.

Iheanacho struggled for regular playing time at Leicester City last season, with the arrival of Ayoze Perez from Newcastle United further pushing him back in the pecking order.

The Nigerian international scored five goals in 20 league appearances for Brendan Rodgers’s side last season.

Leicester City according to reports are willing to allow the versatile forward leave the club to finance a move for Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard.

Iheanacho linked up with Leicester City from Manchester City in 2017.

By Adeboye Amosu

