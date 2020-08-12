PSG Bag Dramatic Win Against Atalanta,  Secure First UCL Semi-final Spot In 25 Years

Two goals in stoppage time saw Paris Saint-Germain come from a goal down to beat Atalanta 2-1, in the quarter-final of this season’s UEFA Champions League in Lisbon, Portugal.

The win means PSG qualify for the semi-final for the first time since 1995.

PSG were on the verge of suffering more Champions League disappointment after Mario Pasalic opened scoring for Atalanta on 27 minutes.

Every efforts to get back into the game proved futile as Atalanta frustrated them with solid defending.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel brought on Kylian Mbappe, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Julian Draxler to get back into the game.

This eventually paid off as in the 90th minute Marquinhos made it 1-1 after he was assisted by Neymar.

And in the 93rd minute Choupo-Moting scored the winner to send PSG through.

PSG will now wait for the winner between Leipzig and Atletico Madrid who will square off on Thursday.

