Turkish Club Rizespor Desperate To Sign Awaziem On Loan

Turkish Rizespor are desperate to sign Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem on a one-year loan deal from Portuguese giants Porto, reports Completesports.com.

According to rizedeyiz.com, Rizespor’s sports director Yilmaz Bal will meet with Porto officials this week to discuss the deal.

Awaziem is also said to be keen on the move after initially turning down overtures from the Turkish Super Lig outfit.

The versatile defender spent the second half of the 2018/19 season on loan at Rizespor.



Read Also: Moses Savours Inter Milan Europa League Win Vs Leverkusen

He featured in 16 league matches for Rizespor during the loan spell.

Awaziem spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Spanish club Leganes.

The 23-year-old made 26 league appearances for Leganes without a goal to his name.

Awaziem joined Porto from Nigeria Professional Football League club El-Kanemi Warriors in 2014.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com…