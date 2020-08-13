Ozil To Remain At Arsenal Until Contract Expiration In 2021

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has said he will stay with the North London club “through to the last day” of his contract in June 2021.

Ozil, 31, has not played since the Premier League resumed in June, with manager Mikel Arteta citing “pure football reasons”.

But the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner dismissed reports the club were looking to pay up the last year of his £350,000-a-week deal.

“Things have been difficult but I love Arsenal,” he told the Athletic. “I’ll decide when I go, not other people.”

“I’ll give everything I have for this club,” Ozil added. “Situations like these will never break me, they only make me stronger. I showed in the past that I can come back into the team and I will show it again.”

Ozil, who joined Arsenal in a £42.4m move from Real Madrid in 2013, fell out of favour under previous manager Unai Emery before returning to the side under interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.

After Arteta’s appointment in December, Ozil…