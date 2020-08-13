Rivers United Letter To LMC

Rivers United have been vehemently remonstrating against the final 2019/2020 NPFL table officially released by the League Management Company (LMC), insisting it was wrongly prepared as the Port Harcourt side, not Enyimba, should be the second-placed team if the final table is prepared according the known football rules.

Below is a recent letter which Rivers United sent to the LMC, detailing their strong arguments and claims.

10th August, 2020

The Chief Operating Officer,

League Management Company.

Abuja.

Attn:

Chairman,

League Management Company.

Re: Rivers United FC’s Position On The Implementation and Calculation of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Based on Points Per Game (PPG) Resolution at the Virtual Meeting of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) with Leaque Management Company (LMC) and NPFL Club Owners

We acknowledged the receipt of your letter dated 4th August, 2020 in reply to our position on the above subject, and shall address the matters raised…