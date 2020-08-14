Alexander-Arnold Scoops Premier League’s Young Player Of The Year Award

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named Premier League’s Young Player of the Season.

Alexander-Arnold won the accolade from an eight-man shortlist that included Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount (Chelsea) , goalkeeper Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) and Manchester United trio, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

The award, which is for players who were aged 23 or under at the start of the 2019-20 season, was voted for by fans.

It is the fourth trophy Alexander-Arnold has lifted since his breakthrough for the Reds in the 2016-17.

Alexander-Arnold, who featured in all 38 league matches this season, played a key role in the Club World Cup win, Champions League success and this season’s unforgettable Premier League title crown.

