Canadian Star David Hopes To Emulate Osimhen At Lille

Lille new boy Jonathan David has described Victor Osimhen an exceptional player and is determined to be a success at the club.

The Canada international, who is a direct replacement for Osimhen joined Les Dogues from Belgian outfit KAA Gent.

Lille paid Gent €27m, a club record fee to land the 20-year-old.

Osimhen scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions in his only season at Lille.

“Osimhen is an exceptional player who has had a great season here, but we are different players and each has their own background,” David told L’Equipe.

“Yes, I may have been influenced to opt for Lille because Osimhen also came out of Belgium and we could say that we have a similar background. It played a bit.

“Maybe it will go very well for me, as it did for him.”

David also said he does not expect the fact that he is replacing Osimhen and his huge transfer fee to put undue…