Ex- Eaglets Captain Tijani Joins Austrian Club TSV Hartberg On Loan

Former Golden Eaglets captain Samson Tijani has linked up with Austrian Bundesliga club TSV Hartberg on a one-year loan deal, reports Completesports.com.

“OFFICIAL: Samson #Tijani joins TSV Hartberg on a season-long loan. All the best, Samson!”reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of his parent club Red Bull Salzburg.

The 18-year-old recently joined Red Bull Salzburg on a five-year-contract after impressing for the Nigeria U-17 side at the World Cup last year in Brazil.

“We are delighted to be able to welcome an extraordinary talent like Samson Tijani to Hartberg,” TSV Hartberg sporting director told the club’s official website.

“We look forward to this player. Thanks also to Christoph Freund from FC Red Bull Salzburg for the loan option. ”

