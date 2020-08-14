Juventus Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Old Foes Barcelona

Serie A champions Juventus offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Juventus are trying to offload Ronaldo as they try to lower their wage bill.

The club have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and are looking to trim costs.

Ronaldo has had an immensely successful campaign for Juve, finishing as their top goalscorer with 35 in all competitions.

Also, it has helped them lift the Serie A title, though which was not enough to prevent their exit from the Champions League at the hands of Lyon.

Following their Champions League elimination, Maurizio Sarri was sacked and Andrea Pirlo has been brought in – despite just being made the Under-23 boss nine days prior.

Balague claims the former Real Madrid star is paid a whopping €23m-a-year and the club have offered his services to a number of clubs – including Barcelona.

“The reason why Cristiano Ronaldo…