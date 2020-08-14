Martins Benched As Shenhua Pip Jiangsu Suning 1-0 Away

Nigeria forward Obafemi Martins was left on the bench for 90 minutes as Shanghai Shenhua recorded a 1-0 away win against Jiangsu Suning at the Jinzhou Stadium on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

Martins has featured in three of Shanghai Shenhua’s five league games this season.

The former Inter Milan star rejoined Shenhua before the start of the campaign.

Giovanni Moreno scored the decisive goal for the visitors in the 20th minute of the pulsating encounter.

Shanghai Shenhua moved from fourth to third position on the table following the win.

Chong Kang-Hee’s men will host bottom club Guangzhou R&F in their next Chinese Super League game.

By Adeboye Amosu

