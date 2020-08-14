Musa Celebrates With Family In Riyadh, Names Baby Boy Isa

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, is in celebration mood as reveals the name of his newborn son with wife, Julie, and praying for him to turn out greatly on earth, Completesport.com reports.

The Musas who are currently based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, were blessed with a bouncing baby boy recently – his fourth child, with the Nigeria international tweeting

‘I love you so much’ message to his baby son.

An excited Musa took to Social Media to flaunt the name of his son named Isa, while praying blessings on the bundle of joy.

“Today is a special day for me as my son will be named. Isa Ahmed Musa,” Musa’s Tweet on his Twitter handle, @Ahmedmusa718, reads.

“I pray that your name will only be called in places of honour. You will be a solution to your generation and the first amongst your peers. I love you so much. (Red heart& Folded hands).”

The birth of the baby has indeed started to herald good things for…