NAPHER-SD Ends South West Online Seminar, Adopts Paradigm Shift

The Nigeria Association for Physical, Health Education, Recreation, Sports and Dance (NAPHER-SD) South West Region held its 2020 online conference between August 11th – August 13th, 2020 with the theme Paradigm shift in Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports Development initiatives in Nigeria during and post pandemic.

In a communique released after the conference, NAPHER-SD reinforced the theme and concluded that it is an important area of consideration amidst the global pandemic which has created unprecedented dynamics to the state of affairs in all spheres of life.

Also, it will enhance the growth of the sports industry with emphasis on human capital development and infrastructural sustainability towards a viable and vibrant economy in Nigeria whereby there should be a need for effective balancing of physical interaction with online teaching in Human Kinetics for holistic modern education towards attaining…