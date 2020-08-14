NFF, Frankfurt, Bolton Wanderers Celebrate Super Eagles Legend Okocha At 47

The Nigeria Football Federation, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bolton Wanderers sent birthday wishes to legendary midfielder Austin Okocha who turned 47 years on Friday.

The NFF and the two clubs sent their birthday wishes via their verified Twitter handles.

“Happy birthday to the magical @IAmOkocha. Too good he was named twice. Have a good one legend!” The NFF wrote.

Bolton Wanderers described Okocha a magician.

“Happy 47th Birthday to the Nigerian Magician, @IAmOkocha.

“Have a great day, Jay-Jay!”

While Eintracht Frankfurt hailed the former Eagles skipper as a true legend of the club.

“Today: 47th birthday of a true Eintracht legend!”

Born in Enugu, Enugu State, Okocha joined 1. FC Saarbrücken, but stayed only a few months with the Bundesliga 2 side before a move to Eintracht Frankfurt in the German top flight.

In 1996, Okocha joined Turkish club Fenerbahçe for approximately £1 million following Eintracht Frankfurt’s relegation to the 2. Bundesliga. In his…