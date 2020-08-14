Okocha Born Entertainer, Sensational Talent 

World football governing body, FIFA, has described legendary Nigerian midfielder Austin Okocha a born entertainer and a sensational talent.

FIFA stated this while celebrating Okocha who turned 47 years on Friday.

“A Super Eagle and a sensational talent,” FIFA wrote on their verified Twitter handle.

“Happy birthday to born entertainer Jay-Jay Okocha.”

Okocha featured at three editions of the FIFA World Cup in USA 1994, France 1998 and Korea/Japan 2002.

He helped the Eagles into the round of 16 at the 1994 and 1999 World Cups and captained the side at the 2002 tournament.

At the 1994 edition he completed fifteen dribbles during the game against Italy, a World Cup record that still stands to this day since OPTA started collecting data in 1966.

And at the 2004 AFCON in Tunisia he scored the 1000th goal in the history of the competition, converting from the penalty spot in a 4-0 win against South Africa in the…