Pique: We Are All In Pains

Gerard Pique says Barcelona players are in pains following their humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final clash on Friday.

Barcelona’s heavy defeat in the hands of Bayern ended any hope of winning a silverware this season.

Also, it was the first time a team will concede eight goals in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

“I’m in pain. We all are,” Pique lamented. “We can’t compete like that. It’s very, very tough to take. Nothing more is worth saying. The club needs changes. Not just the players, I don’t want to point out anyone.

“But football is a sport where change is constantly required. We must change the dynamic we are on because I believe we have just hit bottom. We have to look around, we have to trust that people will do the right things for the club.

“Is it an end of an era, I’m not sure? But I know that we must accept that we have hit bottom….