The Mirror Celebrates Okocha’s Birthday With Wonder Goal Against Khan

English newspaper The Mirror celebrated Austin Okocha’s birthday with his wonder goal against legendary German and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Khan.

Okocha celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday with The Mirror joining numerous well wishers in sending their greetings.

Congratulating the former Super Eagles star, the publication uploaded a short video of Okocha’s goal for Eintrach Frankfurt against Karlsruher SC, with Khan in goal, in the 1992/1993 Bundesliga season.

“Many happy returns, @IAmOkocha.

“And yes, that’s the great Oliver Kahn he’s made flap about like a fish out of water there,” The Mirror tweeted on their verified football handle.

After coming on in the second half, Okocha provided the assist that put Frankfurt 2-1 ahead.

Then he made it 3-1 after dribbling past the opponent’s defenders inside the box, turning them left and right before shooting past a dazed Khan.

