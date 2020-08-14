Willian: Five Players Who Left Chelsea To Join Arsenal

On Friday Arsenal announced the signing of Brazil midfielder Willian on a free transfer from London rivals Chelsea.

Willian joined Arsenal on a three-year deal after spending seven years with the Blues where he won laurels.

The 32-year-old now joins a host of players who left the Blue side of London for the red side.

Following Willian’s signing, Completesports.com look at five players who left the Blues for the Gunners.

William Galas:

William Gallas spent five seasons with Chelsea where he won two Premier League trophies and the League Cup.

He then switched to north London as part of a deal that saw Ashley Cole go in the other direction.

The central defender spent five seasons at Arsenal before moving to Tottenham Hotspur.

Lassana Diarra:

Diarra joined Chelsea as a 20-year-old in 2005 and struggled to get much game time behind Claude Makelele.

He made just 31 appearances before being sold to Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

The France midfielder didn’t fare better at…