Babajide Voted Liverpool Women’s Player Of The Season

Nigerian winger Rinsola Babajide has been voted Liverpool Women’s 2019-20 Player of the Season.

Liverpool made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Saturday.

Babajide claimed the accolade after a combined poll of supporters and members of Liverpool official former players association, Forever Reds.

Melissa Lawley, who joined the club last summer, finished a narrow second to Babajide, while Leighanne Robe came third after her second year on Merseyside.

Babajide was Liverpool’s top scorer last term with eight goals in all competitions.

The 22-year-old recently signed a new contract to remain with Liverpool women as they aim to secure an immediate return to the top flight in the coming campaign.

That haul included four strikes in a single match when Blackburn Rovers Ladies were beaten 8-1 by the Reds in the Women’s FA Cup in January.

Babajide qualifies to represent Nigeria due to…