Barcelona Consider Pochettino, Koeman As Setien Replacements

Barcelona have reportedly identified club legend Ronald Koeman and former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as potential successors to Quique Setien.

A large sections of Barcelona fans called for Setien’s sack after the La Blaugrana relinquished their LaLiga title to rivals Real Madrid in the 2019/20 season.

Speculation surrounding the manager’s future has only intensified after Barcelona were outclassed 8-2 by by German champions Bayern Munich in their quarter-final fixture on Friday night.

Now, Barcelona are said to be accelerating their search for a new head coach, and according to ESPN, Koeman and Pochettino are both in the conversation.

Koeman has been in charge of the Netherlands since 2018 and spent six years with Barca as a player between 1989 and 1995, notching up 264 appearances and 88 goals for the La Liga…