Barcelona End Season Trophyless After Suffering Record Defeat Vs Bayern

Barcelona’s only hope of a silverware this season was extinguished after they were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich, in Friday’s Champions League quarter-final tie in Lisbon, Portugal.

A brace from Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho and a goal each from Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Ivan Perisic and Joshua Kimmich, secured the win for a dominant Bayern side.

An own goal by David Alaba saw Barcelona draw level after conceding early while Luiz Suarez got his side’s second goal.

Bayern are now the first team to score eight goals in a Champions League knockout match.

The win was Bayern’s seventh against Barcelona in 11 meetings in the Champions League.

This will be the first time in 14 seasons (since 2005-06) that neither of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the Champions League semi-finals.

They will now take on the winner between Manchester City and Lyon in the semi-final next week Wednesday.

Barcelona had the game’s first big chance but Jerome…