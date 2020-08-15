Champions League: Lyon Send Man City Packing In Champions League Quarter-final Clash

Lyon fairy-tale run continues in this season’s Champions League as they beat favourite Manchester City 3-1 in the quarter-final on Saturday.

Lyon made the perfect start, stifling Manchester City’s attacking play and eventually taking the lead after 24 minutes thanks to Maxwel Cornet’s inventive finish from just outside the box.

In the second half, City cranked up the pressure, which eventually paid off on 69 minutes as Kevin de Bruyne coolly slotted home to level the score.

Ten minutes after De Bruyne’s goal Lyon took the lead again through substitute Moussa Dembele who beat the offside before slotting the ball under Ederson.

And in the 87th minute Dembele grabbed his second goal as he pounced on a rebound after Ederson spilled a shot.

Lyon will face Bayern Munich in the semifinal on Wednesday, after the German side advanced to the semifinals on Friday, dispatching Barcelona 8-2.

