Flick Bayern Manager Reveals How Barcelona Was Humilated

Hansi Flick has revealed how Bayern Munich thrashed Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-final of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Thomas Muller opened the scoring within five minutes for Bayern, before Austrian defender David Alaba sliced into his own net to level the score.

However, three goals in 10 first-half minutes helped the Bundesliga champion assert its dominance, with Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry and Muller’s second stretching its lead before the break.

In the second half, Luis Suarez reduced the deficit for Barcelona but a mazy assist from left-back Alphonso Davies for Joshua Kimmich to tap in, a Robert Lewandowski header and a late Philippe Coutinho double helped Bayern progress to the last four,

And on how his team inflicted the heavy defeat on Barcelona, Flick said:”We knew that if we put them under pressure, we would get chances.

“We have such quality and intensity in this team, now we need to…