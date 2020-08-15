Gerrard Rules Out Balogun For Rangers’ Trip To Livingston

Leon Balogun will not be available to play for Rangers when they visit Livingston on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership, manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed.

Balogun was replaced by Fil Helander at half-time during the Gers 3-0 home win against St Johnstone at the Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday.

The centre-back has featured in all of Rangers’ three league games this season.

“Leon Balogun won’t be available for the weekend, he has a small quad problem and we are waiting on results from a scan,” Gerrard told a news conference on Friday morning.

Balogun’s international team-mate Joe Aribo is expected to feature in the game.

The midfielder opened his goal account for the season against St Johnstone, scoring Rangers’ third of the night.

Livingston are also expected to parade their Nigerian import, Ambrose Efe in the game.

Rangers sit at the top of the table with nine points from three games.

By Adeboye Amosu

