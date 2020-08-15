How I Gatecrashed The 1985 Eaglets’ Camp And Became Captain

Former Golden Eaglets captain Nduka Ugbade has revealed exclusively to Naijasuperfans.com how he stormed the national youth team camp without an invitation, but ended up becoming the captain who led the team to World Cup glory at the FIFA U-16 World Cup at China ’85.

The 50-year old traced his foray into the game of football which was to give him fame and fortune as an accomplished international player.

Ugbade said: “I started football as a small boy like any other. Back then, Nigeria was very good with a lot of programmes for football and other sports. We had the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), we had the body responsible for primary school sports and the one for secondary schools competitions were organised on zonal bases and from there to the states and then inter states like the national sports festival. At the end of the day, you have a pool of players to choose from for any competition at any level.

“We had the Greater Tomorrow concept which is a…