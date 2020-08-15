It Was Fun Embarrassing Messi

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka says it was fun inflicting a humiliating defeat on Lionel Messi after Friday night’s 8-2 win over Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Bundesliga giants ended Barcelona’s hope of winning a silverware this season following the heavy defeat.

And during his post-match Goretzka was asked if it hurt to embarrass a possible childhood idol such as Messi, he told Sky Sports: “No, it didn’t hurt, it was fun actually.

“It’s difficult to put this into words so soon after the game. I think it will take a couple of days to process this result.

“We have so much confidence, but as we just said in the changing room we’ve taken the first of three steps.”

Thomas Muller, who scored the opening goal of the game in the fourth minute, said it is difficult to comprehend the heavy defeat inflicted on Barcelona.

“It’s tough to explain. I think in this moment our…