It’s Unbelievable Beating Barcelona 8-2

Joshua Kimmich says Bayern Munich beating Barcelona 8-2 in Friday night’s Champions League quarter-final is difficult to comprehend.

Bayern Munich became the first team in Champions League history to score eight goals in a knockout match, following Barcelona thrashing in Lisbon, Portugal.

It is the first time since 1946 that Barcelona conceded eight goals in a match.

And for Thomas Müller he is the first player in Champions League history to score six career goals against Barcelona.

And reflecting on the game, Kimmich who scored and had an assist described Bayern’s performance as incredible.

“Brutal. It’s hard to comprehend beating Barcelona 8-2,” Kimmich said on Sky.

“We were so focused from the first minute, we wanted to get forward with intent. An incredible result in the end, but we’re not done yet.”

Bayern will now wait for the winner between Manchester City and Lyon in the semi-final.

