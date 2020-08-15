Lyon Target Another Major Upset Ahead UCL Q/final Clash Vs Man City 

French club Olympique Lyon will be hoping for another big upset when they take on Manchester City, in the last of the Champions League quarter-final ties in Lisbon on Saturday, aiming to reach the last four for just a second time.

Rudi Garcia’s Lyon side showed exactly what they are capable of against Serie A giants Juventus in the last 16, edging through 2-2 on away goals

Lyon looked a little rusty against Juve last time out as it was just their second competitive game in five months, the other being a defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de Ligue final on July 31.

But Pep Guardiola’s men need no reminding of the threat pose by Lyon following their clash in last season’s group stage.

Lyon secured a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium, followed up with a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture – a match that saw Lyon dominate the midfield battle.

Even Guardiola is aware of the huge task before his team.

“Anything can happen,” he said. “It’s a different…