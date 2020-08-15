Musa Targets 20th League Game, 2nd Goal Of Season For Al Nassr

Ahmed Musa will be gunning for his second goal in what will be his 20th Saudi Pro League game of the season when Al Nassr FC host Al-Wehda at the Prince Mohamed Bin Fahd Stadium today (Saturday), Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles captain last Monday scored his first goal of the 2019/20 season for Al-Nassr who got a 2-0 win away at Abha and in the process broke a 20-game top-flight drought.

Musa doubled Al Nassr’s lead in the 62nd minute. Prior to Monday’s match, though, the 27-year-old last found the net in the league on April 18, 2019 in a 5-0 spanking of

Monday’s tie at the Prince Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Stadium was goalless at half-time but it changed on 55 minutes when Musa won a penalty which was converted by Abderrazak Hamdallah.

Musa then made it 2-0 after latching on to a sublime pass from almost 40 yards before going past two challenges and the goalkeeper after which he placed the ball into an…