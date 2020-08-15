Odegbami’s Glowing Tribute To A ‘True Football Genius’

Was it not yesterday that he left the coalfields of Enugu an18 year-old unknown player in search of green pastures on the lush fields of Germany?

His story after that has become of the stuff of fairytales. He fought and dribbled his way through the difficult ranks of European football to emerge at the end of a very illustrious career as one of the most mesmerising figures in world football, defined by his extraordinary dribbling skills and the most sexy movements with the ball, weaving and dancing through tight defences.

He also regularly put on display the full array of his gifts of the most delicate of touches on the ball, and uncanny instincts to, often times, bury the ball behind a sprawling goalkeeper.