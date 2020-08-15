Osimhen Confirmed For Napoli Pre-Season Training Camp

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, is set to attend Napoli’s pre-season with the Italian Serie A club’s training camp set to run from August 24 to September 4.

According to Footballitalia.com, Napoli have announced their pre-season training camp will run from August 24 to September 4 in Castel di Sangro.

The location was chosen by the club and chief coach, Gennaro Gattuso in a valley near L’Aquila in the Abruzzo region.

A statement confirmed the pre-season training for 2020-21 would begin on August 24 with a session that same afternoon.There will be two friendly tests during the retreat. It will then end on September 4, ahead of the new Serie A Season.

Osimhen recently completed switch from Lille to Napoli in a deal that could eventually sum up to a record €80m, and is already tipped to have an excellent impact at his new Serie A outfit.

The transfer was finally completed on July 31 for €50m in cash,…