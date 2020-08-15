Sadiq Eyes 3rd League Goal Of Season In Serbia For Partizan Belgrade

Nigerian international, Umar Sadiq will be looking to score his third goal in four Serbian Super Liga matches this season when Partizan Belgrade face Home side FK Radnik Surdulica today (Saturday), Completesports.com reports.

The lanky striker opened his goal account for the 2020/21 season in style when he scored twice to help Partizan to a comfortable 4-0 mauling of visitors, FK Javor Ivanjica last week.

Sadiq actually kicked off from where he stopped last season when he scored a career-high 17 goals and rendered as many assists in 39 games across all competitions for Partizan.

Partizan had prior to last Sunday’s annihilation of Javor started the new Serbian top-flight campaign on a shaky note with one win and a defeat in their opening two games. Sadiq was eyeing his first league goal this term despite having a good pre-season.

The forward netted on 13 minutes to put his side 1-0 up and doubled the lead on 18…