Simon On Target In Nantes’ Friendly Win Against French Club

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scored for Nantes in their 3-1 win against French Ligue 2 side Le Havre, in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.

It was Nantes’ third friendly game in pre-season after beating Stade Nyonnais 6-0 and drawing 0-0 against Anderlecht.

Simon put Nantes 1-0 ahead when he scored just eight minutes into the game.

On the stroke of half-time Le Havre equalised thanks to Himad Abdelli but Kalifa Coulibaly made it 2-1 to Nantes on 49 minutes.

And in the 90th minute Bridge Ndilu scored the third goal to give Nantes the win.

Nantes will open the 2020/2021 Ligue 1 season with a trip to Bordeaux on August 22.

Simon was on nine goals, eight assists in 30 appearances in all competitions before the cancellation of football in France due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, his impressive debut season in France was rewarded with Nantes’ Player of the Season award.

By James Agberebi

Copyright ©…