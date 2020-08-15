Willian Departs Chelsea To Join Arsenal On Three-Year Deal

Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Brazil midfielder Willian on a three-year deal from Chelsea.

The Gunners made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle.

Willian was a free agent after leaving Chelsea, having spent seven years at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had offered the 32-year-old a new deal but were unwilling to match what Arsenal had on the table.

Speaking on Willian’s signing Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explained why they went for the Brazilian: “I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us.

“We had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions.

“He is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions.”

Arteta added: “He has the experience of everything in the football world but still has the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs.

“I…