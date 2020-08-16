Balogun’s Aggressiveness Delights Former Rangers Star

Former Rangers star Alex Rae has revealed that Gers summer signing Leon Balogun reminds him of Marvin Andrews and is a fan of the Nigerian’s aggressiveness.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers signed German-born Nigerian centre-back Balogun on a free transfer this summer, with the

player penning a one-year deal.

While the 32-year-old was initially thought to have been brought in as cover, the defender has started all three of the Gers’ league games so far this term.

Former Light Blues midfielder Rae has heaped praise on Balogun’s performances since arriving at Ibrox and expressed admiration for his aggressiveness.

The 50-year-old went on to reveal that the centre-back reminds him of ex-Rangers star Andrews, who helped the side win the league title in 2004/05.

“Balogun has been absolutely outstanding since he came. He’s so aggressive, I absolutely love it,” Rae said on Rangers TV after the win over St…