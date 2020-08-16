Barcelona President Reveals Tough Decisions Already Taken After Humiliating Loss To Bayern

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has disclosed some tough decisions have already been made insisting more still to be carried out, after their humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The LaLiga giants suffered their heaviest defeat since 1940 as they crashed out at the quarter-final stage of the competition in Lisbon, with reports in Italy suggesting boss Quique Setien has already been sacked.

The 61-year-old former Real Betis boss only joined the club in January as a replacement for Ernesto Valverde.

And reports have also suggested that Setien could be followed out the exit door by Eric Abidal, Barcelona’s director of football, in a complete restructure of the club.

Barcelona were trailing 4-1 after just 31 minutes in Lisbon, and an abject display was rounded off by Philippe Coutinho – who is on loan at Bayern from the Spanish giants – scoring twice and providing an assist against his parent club.

