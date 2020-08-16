Foster Relegated Watford Keeper Wanted By Chelsea

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster is a shock emergency target for Chelsea who are in search of a reliable hand between the stick.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is looking at a surprise swoop for the 37-year-old as he searches for a solution to his goalkeeping problems.

The Blues are struggling to find a new first choice without paying fortunes and Foster is being discussed at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard wants Kepa Arrizabalaga gone and Chelsea would loan him back to Spain if the deal was right.

Signing Foster to fight with Willy Caballero, 38, could be the answer — but other clubs are keen on the Watford man too.

Lampard has even looked at former England number one Joe Hart, who played with him at Manchester City.

Hart could fit in as second or even third choice if interested. He is looking for first-team action and hoping for offers at home and abroad

Foster is also shortlisted at Everton by Carlo Ancelotti who…