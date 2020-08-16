Guardiola Urges Man City ‘To Stand Up’, Fight Again

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his players to put behind them, the disappointment of losing to their 2019/2020 Champions League quarterfinal match to Olympique Lyon and get ready to fight as a stronger side in next season’s edition.

Guardiola’s men lost 3-1 to Lyon on Saturday, making it the third time in a

row that The Citizens have exited the competion in the Quarter-finals under Guardiola. They had bowed out in the Round of 16 before making the triple quarterfinal feats. And the wait for their first ever Champions League title continues.

Lyon scored first through Maxwell Cornet in the 24th minute before Kevin De Bruyne equalized for City in the second half – 69th minute. Moussa Dembele who replaced Memphis Depay in the 76th minute became the French team’s match hero, netting double in the 79th and 87th minutes.

“After the break we are going to start the competition again, will recover, we will restart it again and you know we try to do it…