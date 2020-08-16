Ighalo Nominated In FA Cup Team Of The Season

Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo has been nominated for the best striker award in the Emirates FA Cup for the 2019/20 season, reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo is nominated among three other strikers.

Jason Cummings of Shrewsbury Town, Norwich’s Adam Idah and Port Vale’s Tom Pope are also in the running for the award.

Despite playing in just three games in the competition, the 31-year-old was Manchester United’s top scorer with three goals.

He scored twice in the win against Derby County and once versus Norwich City.

Ighalo has scored five goals in 18 appearances across all competitions since linking up with United from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua on loan in January.

By Adeboye Amosu

