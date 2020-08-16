Klopp Claims Record Premier League Manager Of The Season Award

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been named the 2019/20 Barclays Manager of the Season award after guiding the Reds to their first top-flight title in 30 years.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach is now the first German to win the Premier League Manager of the Season award after a record-breaking campaign in which Liverpool amassed 99 points.

The 53-year-old won the Manager of the Month prize an unprecedented five times last season, surpassing Pep Guardiola’s four from 2017/18.

Liverpool equalled a number of records last term, including winning 18 successive matches, claiming 32 victories overall and amassing 55 points from a possible 57 at home.

Klopp beat off competition from fellow nominees Frank Lampard, Brendan Rodgers and Chris Wilder after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner.

He becomes the third 2019/20 season awards winner from…